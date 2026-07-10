Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$49.37 and a 1 year high of C$95.94.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.57 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

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