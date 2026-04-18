BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,208.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BAE Systems to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 2,255.50 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.78. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25. The company has a market capitalization of £69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65.

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 EPS for the current year.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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