Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.60 price objective on the technology company's stock. HSBC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. Lake Street Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.40 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.54.

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Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.62. 372,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.29. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 692,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 829,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 534,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 604.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 408,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company's stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems NASDAQ: BLDP is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ballard designs and sells fuel cell stacks and modules that enable zero-emission power generation for a variety of applications, including heavy-duty motive systems, backup power, material handling equipment, and portable power solutions.

Since its founding in 1979, Ballard has built a strong intellectual property portfolio and a track record of innovation in PEM fuel cell technology.

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