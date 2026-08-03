Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 27.75%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,819.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,616,734 shares of the bank's stock valued at $84,306,000 after buying an additional 3,428,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank's stock worth $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 373.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,243 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 536,417 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,481,671 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 439,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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