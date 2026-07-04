Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Banco Santander stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Banco Santander Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the bank's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the bank's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the bank's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,477 shares of the bank's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Santander reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAN

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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