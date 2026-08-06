Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

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SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 117.9% in the first quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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