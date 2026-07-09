Bank of America Cuts Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Price Target to $94.00

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $122.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.93.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 5.6%

AUGO opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%.The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 437,765 shares in the company, valued at $28,432,836.75. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $4,544,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,450,738.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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