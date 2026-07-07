Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

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Citigroup Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:C traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.05. 1,917,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,587. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $298,082,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $252,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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