BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,791.19. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,232.34. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 47.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in BankUnited by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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