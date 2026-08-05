Benchmark Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $90.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Benchmark's price target suggests a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wix.com from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Get Wix.com alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Down 1.6%

WIX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $190.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $563.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 497 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding expectations of $552.6 million. Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding expectations of $552.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Base44 economics are improving: Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach approximately 60% in the second half, a substantial improvement from near-zero margins earlier in the year. The company reiterated its 2026 outlook for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. Wix Q2 results show steady core business and improving Base44 economics

Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach approximately 60% in the second half, a substantial improvement from near-zero margins earlier in the year. The company reiterated its 2026 outlook for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $65 to $80 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with an $80 target, implying potential upside from the referenced trading level. Wix analyst price-target updates

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $65 to $80 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with an $80 target, implying potential upside from the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership: Wix and Thryv announced plans to develop integrated commerce, payments and website solutions for small and midsize businesses, potentially expanding Wix’s distribution and customer reach. Thryv and Wix strategic partnership

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Wix.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wix.com wasn't on the list.

While Wix.com currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here