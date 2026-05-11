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Best Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barrick Mining, Freeport-McMoRan, and Newmont are highlighted as the gold stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s screener and recent trading activity.
  • Barrick Mining stands out as a major gold and copper producer, with a notable history that includes its 2019 merger with Randgold Resources and its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont.
  • Freeport-McMoRan and Newmont both offer broad exposure to gold and other metals through large, diversified mining operations across North America, South America, and multiple international markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Barrick Mining, Freeport-McMoRan, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, or production of gold. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to gold prices and the gold industry without owning physical gold directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Barrick Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Barrick Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Mining wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

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