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Best Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Waste Management logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Waste management stocks highlighted for August 5 include Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL), Custom Truck One Source (CTOS), Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), and Avalon (AWX), based on recent trading volume.
  • These companies span essential services such as waste collection, recycling, landfill operations, environmental remediation, equipment rentals, and industrial cleanup across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
  • Investors should note that the sector can be influenced by regulation, commodity prices, environmental liabilities, and economic conditions, despite its generally recurring-service revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, and Avalon are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies involved in collecting, transporting, processing, recycling, treating, or disposing of waste. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses that often generate recurring revenue from essential services, though their performance can be affected by regulation, commodity prices, environmental liabilities, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

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