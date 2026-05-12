BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BETA Technologies' conference call:

BETA said its commercial momentum improved meaningfully, with backlog rising to $3.9 billion and 991 aircraft after the Surf Air Mobility order, while management remains confident in reaching its $4 billion backlog target by year-end.

BETA said its commercial momentum improved meaningfully, with backlog rising to and 991 aircraft after the Surf Air Mobility order, while management remains confident in reaching its $4 billion backlog target by year-end. The company was selected for 7 of 8 FAA/DOT eVTOL Integration Pilot Program awards, which management said will accelerate commercialization by more than a year and create near-term opportunities in charging, training, maintenance, and aircraft deployment across 26 states.

The company was selected for FAA/DOT eVTOL Integration Pilot Program awards, which management said will accelerate commercialization by more than a year and create near-term opportunities in charging, training, maintenance, and aircraft deployment across 26 states. Q1 revenue was $10.1 million , above guidance, but adjusted EBITDA remained deeply negative at -$97.2 million as the company continued to invest heavily in certification, manufacturing readiness, and infrastructure.

Q1 revenue was , above guidance, but adjusted EBITDA remained deeply negative at as the company continued to invest heavily in certification, manufacturing readiness, and infrastructure. BETA disclosed that certification timelines for its electric motor program will slip, with endurance and containment testing now expected to run past its prior first-half target and FAA discussions on continued-rotation compliance likely extending beyond June.

BETA disclosed that certification timelines for its electric motor program will slip, with endurance and containment testing now expected to run past its prior first-half target and FAA discussions on continued-rotation compliance likely extending beyond June. Management highlighted broad operational progress, including expanded charging sites to 123, over 139,000 nautical miles flown with a perfect safety record, and advances in CTOL/VTOL testing that they believe support a phased path to market entry.

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BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,243. BETA Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.56.

View Our Latest Report on BETA Technologies

Key BETA Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BETA beat quarterly EPS estimates by a wide margin, suggesting better-than-expected cost control or operating performance versus Wall Street forecasts. Article: BETA Technologies Q1 earnings

BETA beat quarterly EPS estimates by a wide margin, suggesting better-than-expected cost control or operating performance versus Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth of 5.2% year over year and commentary about progress toward eIPP operations support the case that the business is still advancing its commercialization strategy. Article: BETA Technologies Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue growth of 5.2% year over year and commentary about progress toward eIPP operations support the case that the business is still advancing its commercialization strategy. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 revenue guidance of $39 million to $43 million was only modestly above consensus, so the outlook looks supportive but not a major surprise. Article: BETA Technologies guidance update

FY 2026 revenue guidance of $39 million to $43 million was only modestly above consensus, so the outlook looks supportive but not a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: A series of insider sales by CEO Kyle Clark, CFO Herman Cueto, COO Sean Donovan, CTO David Lawrence Churchill, and others may be weighing on sentiment, even though the company says the trades were largely for tax-withholding tied to equity vesting. Article: Insider sale filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Dunkiel sold 9,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $175,474.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,206.92. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 18,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $336,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,639,225.80. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 138,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,375 in the last three months. 24.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,511,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,550,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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