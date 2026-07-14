Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,560,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,601,999.96. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 535 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.06 per share, with a total value of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.36 per share, with a total value of $3,998,608.88.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 22,965 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.84 per share, with a total value of $5,737,575.60.

Get Biglari alerts: Sign Up

Biglari Trading Down 2.5%

Biglari stock traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $327.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.25. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $234.91 and a one year high of $483.60. The stock has a market cap of $871.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 608.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Biglari by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Biglari by 863.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biglari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biglari wasn't on the list.

While Biglari currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here