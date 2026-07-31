BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Short Interest Update

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,451,099 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 3,744,445 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

BioAge Labs stock traded down $14.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 2,299,028 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,881. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.61. BioAge Labs has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BioAge Labs will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioAge Labs

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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