Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.5667.

Get Birkenstock alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Insider Activity at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,706.71. This represents a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 1,161.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 125.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Birkenstock by 99.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Birkenstock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Birkenstock wasn't on the list.

While Birkenstock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here