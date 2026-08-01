Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners cut Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.57.

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Birkenstock Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Birkenstock by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,966,037 shares of the company's stock worth $325,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,236 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,841 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,110,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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