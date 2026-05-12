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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
BJ's Wholesale Club logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • BJ's Wholesale Club currently carries a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 19 brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of about $107.63.
  • The company most recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.96 versus estimates of $0.93 and revenue of $5.58 billion, while also raising its FY 2026 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.
  • Shares were trading down about 2% around $91.07, and recent insider sales by the CEO and an SVP added attention to the stock, though institutional investors still own 98.6% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than BJ's Wholesale Club.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.6250.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE BJ opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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Analyst Recommendations for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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