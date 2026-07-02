Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued or renewed alerts on July 1 about a pending class action lawsuit against Black Rock Coffee Bar, with allegations centered on IPO disclosures, store-site selection claims, and possible store cannibalization. These notices may be pressuring the shares by increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued or renewed alerts on July 1 about a pending class action lawsuit against Black Rock Coffee Bar, with allegations centered on IPO disclosures, store-site selection claims, and possible store cannibalization. These notices may be pressuring the shares by increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Investors are being reminded of key lead-plaintiff deadlines in mid-August, which suggests the litigation is active and could remain a headline risk in the near term. Article Title

Investors are being reminded of key lead-plaintiff deadlines in mid-August, which suggests the litigation is active and could remain a headline risk in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, also circulated investor-rights notices and lawsuit participation reminders. While these do not add new allegations, they reinforce the legal scrutiny around BRCB and keep the issue in focus for traders. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Rock Coffee Bar

In other Black Rock Coffee Bar news, insider Michael Ryan Schmidt bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,558. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynosure Group, Llc purchased 13,642,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,988,509.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,915,304 shares in the company, valued at $106,546,876.40. This represents a 217.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,698,923 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,952. Corporate insiders own 32.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Rock Coffee Bar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Up 2.1%

BRCB opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Black Rock Coffee Bar has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $423.51 million and a P/E ratio of 846.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Black Rock Coffee Bar will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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