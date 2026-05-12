Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $34.0450, with a volume of 13010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $100,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,403.88. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,231.08. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Blackbaud by 293.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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