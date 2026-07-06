Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 11.3% Higher - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $300.95 and last traded at $301.4520. 1,892,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,586,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5,906.60 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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