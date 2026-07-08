BNP Paribas Exane Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $24.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BNP Paribas Exane from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.76.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8%

RIVN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,851,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock worth $1,256,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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