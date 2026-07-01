BNP Paribas Exane Reiterates Underperform Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the footwear maker's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential downside of 45.73% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.04.

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NIKE Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 51,387,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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