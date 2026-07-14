Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.55.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,351 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,706. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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