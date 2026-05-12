Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Booking Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.62 and a 12 month high of $233.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,979. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna set a $260.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $195.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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