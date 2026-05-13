BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Isabelle Mckenzie Sells 3,500 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $151,265.32.

On Friday, February 13th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 3,243,449 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,435. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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