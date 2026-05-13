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BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Isabelle Mckenzie Sells 3,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
BorgWarner logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BorgWarner VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares on May 12 at an average price of $63.35, totaling about $221,725. After the sale, she still held 57,828 shares valued at roughly $3.66 million.
  • The sale was part of a series of recent insider transactions, including two earlier stock sales by Mckenzie in February, indicating continued insider selling activity.
  • BorgWarner reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $1.24 beating estimates and revenue of $3.53 billion slightly above expectations. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable June 15.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $151,265.32.
  • On Friday, February 13th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 3,243,449 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,435. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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