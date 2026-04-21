BP (BP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.7520 per share and revenue of $48.4258 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.19 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BP Stock Up 1.1%

BP stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,502.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.21. BP has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. BP's dividend payout ratio is -19,800.00%.

Key Stories Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Institutional Trading of BP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BP by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 16,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 3,119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital cut shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on shares of BP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of BP to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BP

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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