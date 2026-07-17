Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $555.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -27.83%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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