Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.11. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $3.0650, with a volume of 1,283,047 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.27 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust's payout ratio is -27.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 127,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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