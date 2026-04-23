Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $1.19, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.05 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Bread Financial's conference call:

Strong Q1 operating performance — credit sales rose 7% to $6.5B, revenue was up 5%, net income was $181M, tangible book value per share increased 26% to $61.57, and loans inflected to positive growth (average loans +1%, period-end loans +2% to $18.1B).

— credit sales rose 7% to $6.5B, revenue was up 5%, net income was $181M, tangible book value per share increased 26% to $61.57, and loans inflected to positive growth (average loans +1%, period-end loans +2% to $18.1B). Credit metrics continue to improve — delinquency fell to 5.59% (down 34 bps YoY) and net loss rate to 7.33% (down 83 bps YoY), with reserves improving to 11.46%; management expects net loss to reach the low end of its 7.2%–7.4% 2026 target range.

— delinquency fell to 5.59% (down 34 bps YoY) and net loss rate to 7.33% (down 83 bps YoY), with reserves improving to 11.46%; management expects net loss to reach the low end of its 7.2%–7.4% 2026 target range. Strong capital, liquidity and shareholder returns — CET1 rose to 13.3% (up 130 bps YoY), liquid assets/undrawn facilities were $6.4B (~29% of assets), deposits comprised 78% of funding, the company retired 3.5M shares (about 8% of outstanding) and has $690M remaining repurchase authorization.

— CET1 rose to 13.3% (up 130 bps YoY), liquid assets/undrawn facilities were $6.4B (~29% of assets), deposits comprised 78% of funding, the company retired 3.5M shares (about 8% of outstanding) and has $690M remaining repurchase authorization. Conservative 2026 outlook and margin dynamics — company reaffirmed low-single-digit average loan and revenue growth guidance, expects NIM to be higher than 2025 but with pricing tailwinds slowing, anticipates Q2 non-interest income pressure (≈$40M) from higher Retail Share Arrangements and sequentially higher Q2 expenses (just under $500M) for investments.

— company reaffirmed low-single-digit average loan and revenue growth guidance, expects NIM to be higher than 2025 but with pricing tailwinds slowing, anticipates Q2 non-interest income pressure (≈$40M) from higher Retail Share Arrangements and sequentially higher Q2 expenses (just under $500M) for investments. Macroeconomic risks and cautious reserve posture — management flagged low consumer sentiment and rising fuel prices as potential headwinds to T&E and spending, and continues to apply prudent scenario weightings in reserve modeling given macro uncertainty.

Get Bread Financial alerts: Sign Up

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.88. 156,152 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,788. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $92.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 22,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bread Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bread Financial wasn't on the list.

While Bread Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here