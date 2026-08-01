Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.8750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday.

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More Bright Horizons Family Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bright Horizons earned $1.28 per share , exceeding the $1.21 consensus estimate and rising from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year to $779.18 million , also surpassing analysts’ $774.84 million forecast. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Bright Horizons earned , exceeding the $1.21 consensus estimate and rising from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year to , also surpassing analysts’ $774.84 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.05 to $5.15 , above the previous consensus estimate of $4.94. This suggests management expects earnings growth to continue. Bright Horizons Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , above the previous consensus estimate of $4.94. This suggests management expects earnings growth to continue. Positive Sentiment: Management’s results reflect continued demand for early education, child care, back-up care and employer-supported workforce services. The earnings call and related coverage highlighted revenue growth across the company’s operating platform. Bright Horizons Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s results reflect continued demand for early education, child care, back-up care and employer-supported workforce services. The earnings call and related coverage highlighted revenue growth across the company’s operating platform. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was approximately $3.1 billion , broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Consequently, the earnings beat may not have represented a major upward revision to sales expectations. Bright Horizons Q2 Key Metrics

Full-year revenue guidance was approximately , broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Consequently, the earnings beat may not have represented a major upward revision to sales expectations. Negative Sentiment: Although BFAM beat quarterly estimates and raised EPS expectations above consensus, the stock’s decrease suggests investors may have been looking for a stronger revenue outlook or more significant guidance improvement. At roughly 23.6 times earnings, valuation and profit-taking may also be limiting the reaction.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $779.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $774.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,600. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,794 shares of the company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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