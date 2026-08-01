Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Cut to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brink's

Brink's Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. Brink's has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink's will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink's

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink's by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NFSG Corp bought a new position in Brink's in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brink's during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brink's during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink's during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company's stock.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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