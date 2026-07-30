Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.6364.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Brookfield by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 1,176,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 387,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 763,376 shares of the company's stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 233,997 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353,889 shares of the company's stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 444,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,748 shares of the company's stock worth $141,238,000 after purchasing an additional 913,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Brookfield has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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