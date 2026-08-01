Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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BIPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $42.27 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,022,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 332.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,225,171 shares of the company's stock worth $55,445,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

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