Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.57 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. Bruker's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Bruker updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bruker's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Bruker returned to organic revenue growth in Q2, with revenue up 5.2% year over year and organic bookings growth of 10%; biopharma bookings rose more than 20%, while semiconductor metrology and energy research orders grew more than 50%.

Bruker returned to organic revenue growth in Q2, with revenue up 5.2% year over year and organic bookings growth of 10%; biopharma bookings rose more than 20%, while semiconductor metrology and energy research orders grew more than 50%. Positive Sentiment: Cost reductions, favorable mix and volume drove a 510-basis-point increase in non-GAAP operating margin to 14.1%, while non-GAAP EPS rose 53% to $0.49. The company remains on track for $140 million in annualized 2026 savings and expects an additional $20 million of savings from its new operating structure in 2027.

Cost reductions, favorable mix and volume drove a 510-basis-point increase in non-GAAP operating margin to 14.1%, while non-GAAP EPS rose 53% to $0.49. The company remains on track for $140 million in annualized 2026 savings and expects an additional $20 million of savings from its new operating structure in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its 2026 outlook, including 1%-2% organic revenue growth, 250-300 basis points of operating-margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.10-$2.15, representing 15%-17% growth. Executives also expect further margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth in 2027.

Management reiterated its 2026 outlook, including 1%-2% organic revenue growth, 250-300 basis points of operating-margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.10-$2.15, representing 15%-17% growth. Executives also expect further margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth in 2027. Negative Sentiment: U.S. academic and government demand remained weak, contributing to a more than $15 million year-over-year revenue decline in that market during Q2, while Asia-Pacific revenue fell by low double digits. A $135 million non-cash goodwill impairment tied to the loss-making automation and spatial biology businesses resulted in a GAAP diluted loss of $0.41 per share.

U.S. academic and government demand remained weak, contributing to a more than $15 million year-over-year revenue decline in that market during Q2, while Asia-Pacific revenue fell by low double digits. A $135 million non-cash goodwill impairment tied to the loss-making automation and spatial biology businesses resulted in a GAAP diluted loss of $0.41 per share. Neutral Sentiment: About $20 million of semiconductor revenue is shifting from Q3 into Q4 due to customer delivery requirements, leading management to expect Q3 organic revenue to be roughly flat to slightly up and sequentially lower margins and EPS. The company expects a significantly stronger Q4, supported by semiconductor deliveries, an ultra-high-field system and improved volume and mix.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Bruker Stock Up 3.3%

Bruker stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 2,606,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,276. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -215.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Trending Headlines about Bruker

Here are the key news stories impacting Bruker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bruker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share , well above the $0.38 analyst consensus and up from $0.32 a year earlier. The earnings beat and stronger margins provide support for the stock. Bruker Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Bruker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the $0.38 analyst consensus and up from $0.32 a year earlier. The earnings beat and stronger margins provide support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10 to $2.15 , broadly in line with the $2.12 consensus. The earnings outlook was not reduced despite the revenue guidance adjustment. Bruker Corporation Earnings Call Highlights Margin Strength

Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the $2.12 consensus. The earnings outlook was not reduced despite the revenue guidance adjustment. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 5.2% year over year to $838.5 million , but missed the $853.6 million analyst estimate. The mixed result helps explain investor caution even as earnings exceeded expectations. Bruker Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue increased 5.2% year over year to , but missed the $853.6 million analyst estimate. The mixed result helps explain investor caution even as earnings exceeded expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bruker lowered its fiscal 2026 reported revenue guidance to approximately $3.54 billion-$3.57 billion from $3.57 billion-$3.60 billion. Management attributed the change primarily to foreign exchange and tax assumptions, but investors remain focused on slower growth in the company’s core markets. Weak Growth in Its Primary Market Continues to Weigh Heavily on Bruker Shares

Bruker lowered its fiscal 2026 reported revenue guidance to approximately from $3.57 billion-$3.60 billion. Management attributed the change primarily to foreign exchange and tax assumptions, but investors remain focused on slower growth in the company’s core markets. Negative Sentiment: About $20 million of revenue is expected to shift from the third quarter into the fourth quarter because of semiconductor-customer delivery timing, creating a weaker near-term revenue profile. Bruker also recorded a $134.9 million non-cash goodwill impairment, resulting in a GAAP loss for the quarter. Bruker Revenue Outlook and Q3 Timing Shift

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,172,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here