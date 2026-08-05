Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Bruker in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.64.

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Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,019,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,919. Bruker has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $65.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bruker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bruker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share , well above the $0.38 analyst consensus and up from $0.32 a year earlier. The earnings beat and stronger margins provide support for the stock. Bruker Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Bruker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the $0.38 analyst consensus and up from $0.32 a year earlier. The earnings beat and stronger margins provide support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10 to $2.15 , broadly in line with the $2.12 consensus. The earnings outlook was not reduced despite the revenue guidance adjustment. Bruker Corporation Earnings Call Highlights Margin Strength

Management maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the $2.12 consensus. The earnings outlook was not reduced despite the revenue guidance adjustment. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 5.2% year over year to $838.5 million , but missed the $853.6 million analyst estimate. The mixed result helps explain investor caution even as earnings exceeded expectations. Bruker Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue increased 5.2% year over year to , but missed the $853.6 million analyst estimate. The mixed result helps explain investor caution even as earnings exceeded expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bruker lowered its fiscal 2026 reported revenue guidance to approximately $3.54 billion-$3.57 billion from $3.57 billion-$3.60 billion. Management attributed the change primarily to foreign exchange and tax assumptions, but investors remain focused on slower growth in the company’s core markets. Weak Growth in Its Primary Market Continues to Weigh Heavily on Bruker Shares

Bruker lowered its fiscal 2026 reported revenue guidance to approximately from $3.57 billion-$3.60 billion. Management attributed the change primarily to foreign exchange and tax assumptions, but investors remain focused on slower growth in the company’s core markets. Negative Sentiment: About $20 million of revenue is expected to shift from the third quarter into the fourth quarter because of semiconductor-customer delivery timing, creating a weaker near-term revenue profile. Bruker also recorded a $134.9 million non-cash goodwill impairment, resulting in a GAAP loss for the quarter. Bruker Revenue Outlook and Q3 Timing Shift

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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