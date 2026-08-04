Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.31, but opened at $54.07. Bruker shares last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 1,433,303 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bruker by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,603 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,135 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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