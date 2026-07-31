Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
BTCS logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BTCS shares fell 1.9% to $1.03 in mid-day trading, with volume below the average session level. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating—one Buy and two Hold ratings—with a consensus price target of $5.00.
  • CEO Charles W. Allen sold 168,000 shares for about $205,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; insiders have sold 685,000 shares worth approximately $812,000 over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in BTCS? Here are five stocks we like better.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.9807 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 417,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 606,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BTCS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTCS

BTCS Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $204,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,844,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,720.26. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,000 shares of company stock worth $812,110. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 1,856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in BTCS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS, Inc NASDAQ: BTCS is a digital asset technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure and related investments. Originally founded in 2012 as Bitcoin Shop, Inc, the company pivoted in 2018 to concentrate on blockchain technology applications, digital asset management and strategic investments in early-stage ventures. BTCS holds a diversified portfolio that includes cryptocurrency mining equipment, digital wallets, and equity stakes in promising blockchain startups.

In its mining operations, BTCS acquires and manages mining hardware to secure blockchain networks and generate newly minted digital tokens.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BTCS Right Now?

Before you consider BTCS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BTCS wasn't on the list.

While BTCS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines