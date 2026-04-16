Btg Pactual Comments on Hudbay Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Free Report) NYSE: HBM - Equities research analysts at Btg Pactual issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Btg Pactual analyst L. Correa anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Btg Pactual also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$37.75 to C$44.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$37.90.

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Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$34.19 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.28. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$38.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.0%. Hudbay Minerals's payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 195,847 shares in the company, valued at C$5,258,491.95. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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