BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

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Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.23 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 8,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $177,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630,826.60. This trade represents a 21.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $137,640.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,759.85. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 55,025 shares of company stock worth $1,252,199 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658,725 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 285.0% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 67,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,051.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,886 shares of the company's stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 223,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

Further Reading

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