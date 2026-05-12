BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald Sells 2,417 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.22 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,691,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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