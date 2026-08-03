BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.64. 1,145,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,942. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $149.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $901.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.80 million. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 309.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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