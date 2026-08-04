BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Receives "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 34.56% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $149.57 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $901.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.80 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share , exceeding the $1.04 analyst consensus and rising from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to approximately $901.6 million , while management cited strong execution, commercial growth and solid free-cash-flow generation. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BWXT reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.04 analyst consensus and rising from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to approximately , while management cited strong execution, commercial growth and solid free-cash-flow generation. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained or updated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 , above the roughly $4.69 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about $3.8 billion was in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a near-term outlook cut.

The company maintained or updated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to , above the roughly $4.69 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of about was in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a near-term outlook cut. Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical-isotopes business to Nordic Capital in a transaction valued at up to $800 million . The deal should provide capital for the company’s core nuclear and defense operations, while BWXT will retain a minority interest in the new company. BWXT Selling Medical Business to Nordic Capital

BWXT agreed to sell BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical-isotopes business to Nordic Capital in a transaction valued at up to . The deal should provide capital for the company’s core nuclear and defense operations, while BWXT will retain a minority interest in the new company. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share , or $1.08 annualized, representing a yield of approximately 0.6%. Investors on record August 18 will receive payment September 4; the ex-dividend date is August 18.

BWXT declared a quarterly dividend of , or $1.08 annualized, representing a yield of approximately 0.6%. Investors on record August 18 will receive payment September 4; the ex-dividend date is August 18. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of approximately $901.6 million was modestly below the $902.8 million consensus estimate. In addition, selling the medical business may reduce near-term revenue diversification, even though the transaction supports BWXT’s strategic focus and balance-sheet flexibility.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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