BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $901.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.80 million. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.64. 1,144,679 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,942. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.57 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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