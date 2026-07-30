Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

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BYRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Capital cut Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Byrna Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Byrna Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th.

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Byrna Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Byrna Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders collectively purchased approximately 61,258 shares for more than $215,000. Chairman Tj Kennedy bought 29,000 shares, CEO Conn Davis purchased 22,108 shares across two transactions, Director Chris Lavern Reed acquired 8,150 shares, and CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares. The purchases, made at roughly $3.42 to $3.63 per share, suggest management and directors view the depressed valuation as attractive. Insider buying report

Company insiders collectively purchased approximately 61,258 shares for more than $215,000. Chairman Tj Kennedy bought 29,000 shares, CEO Conn Davis purchased 22,108 shares across two transactions, Director Chris Lavern Reed acquired 8,150 shares, and CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares. The purchases, made at roughly $3.42 to $3.63 per share, suggest management and directors view the depressed valuation as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $7.88, but recent target reductions and downgrades indicate substantial uncertainty surrounding Byrna’s growth prospects. Analyst ratings report

Analyst views remain mixed. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $7.88, but recent target reductions and downgrades indicate substantial uncertainty surrounding Byrna’s growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Byrna’s latest quarterly results significantly missed expectations. The company reported a loss of $0.44 per share versus the anticipated $0.10 loss, while revenue of $16.39 million was below the $22.32 million consensus estimate. Analysts expect the company to remain unprofitable for the full year, with projected EPS of negative $0.63. Byrna earnings report

Byrna’s latest quarterly results significantly missed expectations. The company reported a loss of $0.44 per share versus the anticipated $0.10 loss, while revenue of $16.39 million was below the $22.32 million consensus estimate. Analysts expect the company to remain unprofitable for the full year, with projected EPS of negative $0.63. Negative Sentiment: Recent research actions included B. Riley cutting its price target from $21 to $12, Roth Capital downgrading the stock to “Neutral” with a $4.50 target, and Zacks Research assigning a “Strong Sell” rating. These actions underscore continuing concerns about slowing sales and losses.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.80. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $30.62.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Conn Q. Davis purchased 18,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $64,937.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 18,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,937.28. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Lavern Reed acquired 8,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,584.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 61,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $224,043.60. This represents a 15.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,258 shares of company stock valued at $215,455. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 89.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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