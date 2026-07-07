Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.5333.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,019.05. The trade was a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 194,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,033. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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