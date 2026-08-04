Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$175.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexandre Aubin sold 300 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.53, for a total transaction of C$44,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,970.60. This trade represents a 93.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$120.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$95.60 and a 12-month high of C$182.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.84.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$845.37 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.21%.

About Cameco

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power.

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