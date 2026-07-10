Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$175.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair raised Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a C$149.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotia increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$135.79 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is C$149.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.11. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$94.96 and a 12-month high of C$182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of C$845.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandre Aubin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.53, for a total transaction of C$44,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,970.60. This trade represents a 93.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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