Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company's current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4%

CP stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $91.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,946 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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