Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.20% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

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About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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